Abducted Dr Iqbal Mahmud found alive in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR : Doctor Muhammed Iqbal Mahmud, who was reportedly abducted from Dhanmondi area in Dhaka on October 14 in 2016, was found alive in Laxmipur after seven and half months of his alleged abduction, reports UNB.

Iqbal’s father AKM Nurul Alam said local people found his son in cattle market area of the town on Wednesday night with his eyes were tied with a piece of cloth. Later, they informed me.

“Family members rescued him from the spot and he is now at their Bakul Cottage residence in the town,” said Nurul adding that miscreants might have left his son in the area.

After passing the 28th BCS examinations, he was working as a medical officer of the directorate of health services directorate in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

At 10:30pm on October 14, he left Laxmipur for Dhaka to attend training programme at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).