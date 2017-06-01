811 Phensedyl bottles recovered in Chapainawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered 811 bottles of phensedyl syrup from Chharapara ground in Durlobpur union of Sibganj upazila on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

A petrol team led by Abdul Kader of BGB battalion 9 conducted a drive in the area and recovered the contraband syrup, said a press release.

The seized 811 bottles of Phensedyl were deposited to the local office of Narcotics Control Department, it added.

The BGB men, however, could not arrest any one in this onnection.