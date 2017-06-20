8,000 flats across country for insolvent FFs: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Liberation War Affairs Ministry has taken a project to construct 8,000 flats across the country for insolvent freedom fighters, reports UNB.

“Multistoried buildings will be constructed in each district/upazila considering the number of freedom fighters in a particular area,” Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq told Parliamenton Monday.

Responding to a supplementary question from Mahfuzur Rahman (Chittagong-3), the minister said the government has taken another project involving Tk 271.12 crore to improve the lifestyle of landless and insolvent freedom fighters.

Under the project, a 500-sqf house is being constructed with one common toilet and water service facility. “This project is being implemented in each upazila of 64 districts,” he said.

The minister said the government has so far got a list of 2731 landless and insolvent freedom fighters from the scrutiny committees from district and upazila levels.

“Construction works on 2,263 houses have been completed, while on 387 are going on, 39 tenders have been floated to construct the rest of the houses,” he said.