MAGURA : Police arrested seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami from Arpara Bazar in Shalikha upazila on Friday night on sabotage charges, reports UNB.
Tariqul Islam, additional superintendent of Magura police, said that on secret information a team of police cordoned off the house of a Jamaat leader Farid Miah at night suspecting a militant den.
Later, they conducted a raid in the house and arrested seven Jamaat activists including Farid.
Police recovered electronic devices, jihadi books from the house. A case was filed against the detainees in this connection.
7 Jamaat men held in Magura
