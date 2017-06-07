7 Jamaat men held in Magura

MAGURA : Police arrested seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami from Arpara Bazar in Shalikha upazila on Friday night on sabotage charges, reports UNB.

Tariqul Islam, additional superintendent of Magura police, said that on secret information a team of police cordoned off the house of a Jamaat leader Farid Miah at night suspecting a militant den.

Later, they conducted a raid in the house and arrested seven Jamaat activists including Farid.

Police recovered electronic devices, jihadi books from the house. A case was filed against the detainees in this connection.