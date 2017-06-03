60 more police investigation centres by this month

DHAKA : The work on setting up 60 police investigation centres at different parts of the country will be completed by this month aimed at maintaining area-wise law and order and taking up correct and quick crime probe process.

“The construction of 60 investigation centres for police will be completed by June as works to this end have almost completed,” Assistant Inspector General (AIG-development) of police Gazi Mozammel Hoque told BSS.

The government has taken up the project involving around Tk 17.45 crore in July, 2009 with an expectation to complete it in June this year under the finance of Annual Development Program (ADP).

“Sixty investigation centres on two to three storey buildings having accommodation facilities are now being built at different parts of the country under the project,” he also said.

At least 30 police personnel including two to three sub inspectors will be posted in each of the investigation centres which will help to reduce area-wise crimes as cops can reach the spot fast after receiving information of any crime, he opined, saying, “Each of the investigation centre is now being built 15 to 20 kilometers away from the police stations.”

“Investigation into different cases will be completed at the quickest possible time and the probe will be proper and correct as police personnel of the centres will deal with the cases of their localities,” he added.