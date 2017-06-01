60-70pc homes, infrastructure in 5 Rohingya camps damaged : UN

DHAKA : The United Nations on Thursday said it remains “concerned” about the safety and welfare of victims of severe cyclone Mora, two days after it damaged homes and facilities across the southern part of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Rohingya communities, already vulnerable and marginalized, were particularly heavily hit, said the UN.

It is estimated that 60-70 percent of homes and infrastructures in five Rohingya camps were damaged, and people living there are now short of food, fuel and electricity, it claimed.

According to UN estimates, over ten million people were living in the region exposed to wind speeds of some 120 km/h, and some districts near Cox’s Bazaar and Chittagong were hit with gusts that topped 130 km/h.

Over 200,000 people have been displaced as a result of the cyclone. Casualties so far include six dead, 136 injured, said the UN.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Robert D Watkins said, “I am relieved that damage was not more severe but there is a great urgency to respond quickly to the needs of the affected population especially to replace severely damaged rudimentary homes.”

Cox’s Bazaar is home to a large Rohingya population seeking refuge in Bangladesh from neighbouring Myanmar.

Quoting the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) the UN said some 20 percent of the shelters were completely leveled in Nayapara camp.

Schools, clinics and administrative buildings were damaged, and families with special needs have been moved into temporary accommodation.

Humanitarian workers from five United Nations agencies (UNHCR, IOM, WFP, UNICEF and UNFPA) were already on the ground and immediately began providing assistance to the people affected by the cyclone.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is providing emergency hospital tents to the affected camps, and is aiming to provide waterproof plastic sheeting to affected families.

The Int’l Organization for Migration (IOM) is providing shelter and emergency healthcare, and is supervising repairs to damaged health facilities and sanitation services (latrines).

The World Food Progrmame (WFP) is providing emergency food rations and large quantities of dry biscuits until regular food supplies resume.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is supplying hygiene kits, water purification tablets, and recreation kits for affected refugee and migrant children.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) continues to provide high-quality medical care to pregnant women, new mothers and their newborn children in the camps.

Additional financial and material support is being sought by the UN as a more complete picture of the damage emerges. UN agencies are closely cooperating with Government, local and international partners to ensure a swift humanitarian response that will assist both Bangladeshi and Rohingya communities.