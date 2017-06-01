56 new barracks to be built for policewomen

SANGSAD BHABAN : The government has taken an initiative to construct 56 new barracks in different districts to resolve the accommodation problems of female police members, reports UNB.

Besides, new police personnel will be recruited on the basis of actual need apart from equipping the force with modern weapons and technological devices and providing appropriate training to enhance the capacity of the police force to face contemporary challenges.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith came up with the announcement while unveiling the national budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 in Parliament on Thursday.

“One of the main preconditions for sustainable development is to improve the law-and-order situation and ensure a peaceful environment,” he said.

Praising the timely and effective steps of the law enforcement agencies, the Finance Minister said, “We have been able to bring militancy and terrorism as well as the activities of the banned militant outfits under control.”

“Training facilities for the forces have been expanded. Our effort of modernising the forces, including infrastructural development, will be sustained,” he said.