5 more held over Rangamati arson attacks

Rangamati, Jun 4 – Police on Sunday arrested five more people over the arson attacks on over 100 houses of three hill villages in Langadu upazila following the killing of a Jubo League leader, reports UNB.

With this, 12 people have so far been arrested over the incident, said police super of the district Syed Tariqul Hasan.

Meanwhile, villagers, who fled their houses following the arson attacks, started returning to their village. The local administration opened two shelters for the returnees.

On the other hand, United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) will enforce a half-day road and watery way strike in the district on Monday protesting the arson attacks.

On Thursday, Nurul Islam Nayan, organising secretary of upazila Jubo League who used to carry passengers on his bike in exchange for money, was found dead alongside a road in Dighinala upazila.

Following the incident, Bangalee settlers went on a rampage while heading towards a graveyard along with Nayan’s body for burial from the upazila headquarters on Friday.

They set fire to over 100 houses in the upazila headquarters and several villages, including Manikjorchhara and Tintila, he said, adding that four people were injured in the arson attacks.

Police on Friday night filed a case against 15 named and around 400 unnamed people.