5 to die for killing woman after rape in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : A tribunal here on Monday convicted five people and sentenced them to death for killing a woman after rape in 2014, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are-Jibon alias Babu, Ketab, Alamgir, Nurul Islam and Genarul of Shibganj upazila.

The court also fined the convicts Tk one lakh each.

According to the prosecution, Monira Begum, wife of Rojbul Haque of Bakharali Biswanathpur area in Shibganj upazila, had developed an extra-marital affair with Jibon.

On April 20, 2014, Jibon took Monira to a maize filed in Biswanathpur area where he along with his associates raped the woman and killed her.

Sulekha Begum, mother of the victim, filed a case with Shibganj Police Station. Police submitted chargesheet against 11 people on February 10, 2015.

After examining the records and witnesses, Judge Ziaur Rahman of Chapainawabganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 handed down the verdict acquitting six other accused as allegations brought against them could not be proved.