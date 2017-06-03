400 sued over Rangamati arson attacks

RANGAMATI : Police have filed a case against more than 400 people on charge of arson attacks on some 100 houses in Langadu upazila following the killing of a Jubo League leader, reports UNB.

Dulal, a sub-inspector at Langadu Police Station, filed the case against 15 named and around 400 unnamed people on Friday night, said Mominul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Meanwhile, police arrested seven people in connection with the arson attacks.

On Thursday, Nurul Islam Nayan, organising secretary of upazila Jubo League who used to carry passengers on his bike in exchange for money, was found dead alongside a road in Dighinala upazila.

Following the incident, Bangalee settlers went on a rampage while heading towards a graveyard along with Nayan’s body for burial from the upazila headquarters on Friday.

They set fire to over 100 houses in the upazila headquarters and several villages, including Manikjorchhara and Tintila, he said, adding that four people were injured in the arson attacks.

Panic has gripped the area following the deadly attacks.

To avert further trouble, the local administration has imposed section 144 in the upazila alongside reinforcing patrol by the Army and Border Guard Bangladesh members.