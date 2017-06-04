4 presumed dead after Greenland tsunami

Copenhagen, Jun 21 – Authorities in Greenland say four people who were reported missing after a tsunami flooded a village on the Arctic island’s west coast are presumed dead, reports AP/UNB.

Police spokesman Lars Kirkegaard said Tuesday they are three adults and one child from the settlement of Nuugaatsiaq. Local broadcaster KNR said those missing are three members of a family and an elderly person.

Search for the missing persons was temporarily stopped Tuesday due to fog, ice and currents. Police said it would resume when the weather permits.

Some 40 people were evacuated from Nuugaatsiaq after a landslide into the sea on Saturday caused surging water to destroy 11 houses in Nuugaatsiaq on the Arctic island that is an autonomous constituent country within Denmark.