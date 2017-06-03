3 ‘JMB’ men held from Savar, Laxmipur

Dhaka, Jun 4 – The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in separate drives arrested three members of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, and Laxmipur on Saturday and early Sunday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Md Monir Hossain alias Sumon, Md Touhidul Islam alias Tuhin and Md Kamal Hossain. They were arrested in cases filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Savar Police Station.

Briefing reporters at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media Centre on Sunday, CTTC Chief and Additional DMP Commissioner Monirul Islam said based on secret information, members of CTTC conducted drives from Saturday morning to early Sunday and arrested Sumon and Touhid from Savar, while Kamal from Raipura of Laxmipur district.

He said the trio fled the scene before the CTTC conducted a raid on a Savar militant den on May 26 last. Seven grenades, three suicidal belt and huge quantity of explosives were recovered from the militant hideout.

During preliminary interrogation, Monir revealed that he had been working as an associate of Neo JMB’s current Ameer Ayub Bachchu while the two others had been involved in collecting money and explosives for the militant group, the CTTC chief said.