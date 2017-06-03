3 of a family get life term for murder in Khulna

KHULNA : A court here on Thursday sentenced a man and his two uncles to life term imprisonment for killing a woman at Dhamshakhali village in Paikgacha upazila in the district in 2010, reports UNB.

The lifers-Alauddin Gain, 26, victim’s husband and his uncles- Sukur Gain, and Jobed Ali Gain, 50-were fined Tk 15,000 each, in default, to suffer eight months more rigorous imprisonment. The convicts were present on the dock when Public Safety Tribunal judge SM Solaiman A Roy pronounced the verdict. According to the case statement, the convicts killed Rahima Khatun following enmity over a piece of land on March 30 in 2010, and dumped her body into a pond. Victim’s father recovered the body the next morning and filed a case accusing seven people, including her husband and his uncles, with Paikgacha Police Station over the murder.