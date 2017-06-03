3.28 lakh govt posts vacant: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Some 328,311 posts have been lying vacant with different ministries, Public Administration Syed Ashraful Islam told parliament on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“Yes, necessary steps have been taken to fill up the vacant posts,” he said while responding to a tabled stared question from Mahfuzur Rahman (Chittagong-3).

Replying to another question from MA Awal (Laxmipur-1) the Minister said currently the number of public servants in the country is 13,82,393. Of the total number, 148,819 are first class (grade 1-9) officers.

The number of public servants under grade 1 is 335, grade-2 is 3224, grade-3 is 4677, grade-4 is 8134, grade-5 is 15794, grade-6 is 33411, grade-7 is 5494, grade-8 is 4673 and grade-9 is 73876, he said.