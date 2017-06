DHAKA : Traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday carried out simultaneous drives on the city streets and filed 2756 cases against the drivers for violating traffic rules and other irregularities, reports UNB. The traffic authorities also fined the drivers Tk 7.47 lakh for using hydraulic horns, driving through wrong direction and using tainted black glass, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP Masudur Rahman.