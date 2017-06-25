25pc duty on tobacco

DHAKA : The government will impose 25 percent duty on Tobacco to discourage its production and usage, reports BSS.

Making the proposal in his budget speech FY 2017-18 in parliament yesterday, Finance minister AMA Muhith said, “The product (tobacco) is harmful to public health and environment. Therefore, high rate of deities are imposed on tobacco and tobacco products.”

The government will also impose 2.5 percent surcharge on producing cigarette, bidi, zard, gul and other tobacco items. Cigarettes, bidi and other tobacco products are injurious to health, Muhith said, adding that the government and the society need to incur additional medicare costs due to the consumption of these tobacco products.

“Therefore, I propose to impose a surcharge of 2.5 percent on the income from the business of producing cigarette, bidi, zarda, gul and other tobacco items,” he added.