‘Over 20 lakh bidi labourers at livelihood risk due heavy taxation’

DHAKA : Bidi factory owners on Tuesday urged the government to reconsider the taxation hike to 110 per cent in the proposed budget terming an injustice to 20 million workers employed in this sector, a press release said.

At a press conference at National Press Club in Dhaka, leaders of Bangladesh Bidi Shilpa Malik Samity (BBSMS) accused that the heavy taxation on local initiatives will be biased to foreign companies and a blueprint for destruction for this homespun industry.

They demanded that government must withdraw the proposed hike which would eventually destroy their industry.

At address of welcome, public health specialist Mohammad Abdus Sabur discussed the comparative health risk of bidi and cigarette. He opined that, There is less nicotine in bidi than cigarette. There is 48% nicotine in a cigarette whereas bidi contains 30 per cent. So there is lesser health risk in bidi than cigarette. In developed world bidi made of tendu leaf is considered less risky than cigarette.

BBSMS General Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Mohiuddin said the proposal of finance minister will make life vulnerable of 20 million people involved in this industry.

“Around 90 per cent of the bidi workers are women. The destruction of this industry without creating alternative employment opportunities for the hardworking people employed here can’t be a goal of a minister of democratic government. Our Prime minister always takes the side of hard working people. We hope she will take our side on this time too.

BBSMS President Bijoy Krishna Dey said, Bangladesh have earned fame by importing bidi in 10 to 15 countries. But the proposed tax hike in the meantime is a hidden initiative to put this industry on a platter to British company. Our screaming remains unheard to everyone, who will hear the painful screaming of poor working class? I want to say only one thing, if this industry survives, the future of 2 million workers economic solvency will be saved.

The trade body leaders informed that 98 factories produce 450 crore pieces of bidi per year. Among others, BBSMS Rangpur unit president Mojibur Rahman, general secretary Sadakat Hussain Jhantu, Mamunur Rashid, Bogra unit convenor Anowar Hussain Rana spoke on the occasion.