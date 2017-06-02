2 journalists sued under ICT act in Khulna

KHULNA : A case was filed against two local journalists under section 57 and 66 of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Act with Khulna Sadar Police station on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Tapan Kumar Saha, office clerk and acting administrative officer of Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court filed the case against Shohag Dewan, a staff reporter of local daily Somoyer Khabor and its editor Kazi Motahar Rahman also Khulna bureau chief of national Bangla daily Alokito Bangladesh.

According to the case statement, two reports, which were misinformation and inaccurate, were published in the newspaper.

The newspaper ran a report, regarding postponement of a recruitment test that was held to hire some officials of the court, beforehand of the court’s decision.

Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Meshbah Uddin Ahmed convicted Md Murshid Alam and awarded him two years imprisonment.

The court also fined him Tk 5000, in default, one more month rigorous imprisonment under section 420 of CrPC act.

The accused published the news heading “court gives imprisonment and fines Murshid Alam on charge of Cheque dishonour” on May 21.

Later, Meshbah Uddin Ahmed noticed the news on May 22 and Tapon Kumar Saha filed the case with the police station in this connection.