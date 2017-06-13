135 Navy men go to Lebanon to join peacekeeping mission

DHAKA : A 135-member contingent of Bangladesh Navy has left Dhaka to join the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission, BANCON-8, in Lebanon, reports UNB.

An UN chartered flight carrying the Navy personnel left Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong on Monday night, said an ISPR release on Tuesday.

They will join naval ships ‘Ali Haider’ and ‘Nirmul’ there.

Commanding officer BNS Isa Khan Commodore M Musa saw the Navy members off at the airport.

Meanwhile, another group of Navy men, comprising 135, will leave here for Lebanon on June 23 to join the UN peacekeeping mission.

Bangladesh Navy added a new dimension to the peacekeeping by sending BNS ‘Osman’ and BNS ‘Madhumati’ for the first time in 2010 following the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Apart from patrolling, they are also spying on suspecting ships and aircraft, maritime interdiction operation, rescuing ships from accident, the ISPR release added.