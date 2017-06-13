120 families evicted from risky hill slopes

CHITTAGONG : Chittagong District Administration (CDA) against the backdrop of continuous rainfall started eviction of the people living on hillocks and risky places yesterday, reports BSS.

A CDA team led by Assistant Commissioner (land) Masudur Rahman conducted a drive in the hill slopes of Motijhorna area under Lalkhan Bazar around 11 am and evicted 72 families from there apart from disconnecting electricity and water connections.

Masudur Rahman, after the drive, told the BSS that despite several notices served from the district administration, people are still living in the hills in a very dangerous state. The authorities will gradually evict all the families living in different risky hills in the city in phases, he added.

Meanwhile, Executive Magistrate Habibul Hasan headed an eviction drive in the slopes of Biyazid and Rofabad areas under Biyazid Police Station around 10 am and evicted 48 families from there, Istheak Ahmed, staff officer of Deputy Commissioner told the BSS.

The team also severed gas and electricity connections.

Representatives from Chittagong WASA, police personnel, representatives from Chittagong City Corporation, Chittagong Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and electricity department were present during the drives.

The district administration came up with the move in order to avert possible loss of lives from landslides during the monsoon as the soil on the hills become softer and it may trigger a landslide, posing threat to the lives of the low-living people dwelling on those risky hills pockets.

Besides, high profile team of district administration, Chittagong Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway and Chittagong City Corporation led by its Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Abdul Jalil visited different areas of the risky hills, including Tankir Pahar, Biyazid Bostami, Akbarshah, around 10 am yesterday and asked people to shift to Lalkhan Bazar Primary School in back drop of heavy downpour.