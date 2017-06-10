10 upazilas in Ctg goes under water

CHITTAGONG : The roads, highways and croplands in 10 upazilas of the district went under water due to heavy downpour for the last 2-3 days coupled with onrush of hill water, reports UNB.

The worst affected upazilas are Patia, Chandanaish, Raozan, Bashkhali, Satkania, Fatikchhari, Hathajari while the less affected upazilas include Anwara, Boalkhali and Lohagara.

The regular life of the flashflood-hit people halted as the roads got waterlogged, houses were damaged and croplands were washed away.

Thousands of people of the upazilas are marooned and they are passing days in difficulty for want of electricity.

In Mirsarai upazila, some 5,000 houses went under water due to the recent heavy downpour and onrush of hilly water, marooning over one lakh people. Power supply to the upazilastill remains cut off causing immense sufferings to the inhabitants.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Bulbul Ahmed said that Aush rice harvested in about 4,000 hectares of land were washed away.

About two kilometers of Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar highway stretching from Koshaipara of Chandanaish upazila to Dewanhat is now under water, said acting police super of Chittagong, Muhammad Rezaul Masud.

Several hundred families in Halishohar of Chittagong are passing the days under the open sky in a miserable condition, losing their houses in a recent tornado. They received no government help yet.

Direct road communication between Chittagong and Bandarban came to a halt as on Bandarban-Keranihat road went underwater in Bazalia and Dourihat areas following the downpour and hilly water.