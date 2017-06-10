10 goes missing in Buriganga trawler capsize

KERANIGANJ : At least 10 people went missing as a trawler capsized in Buriganga River in Sadarghat area of the capital on Monday night, reports UNB.

Witnesses said that the trawler carrying 80-85 passengers sank in the river due to rough weather around 10:45pm while heading towards Jinjira ferry ghat. All but 12 people managed to swim to safety.

Meanwhile, two missing were rescued by the joint team of fire service, navy and naval police in the morning.

Besides, the capsized trawler was salvaged from the river. However, there was no body in the trawler, said fire service sources.

Members of the fire service, navy and naval police are conducting the rescue operation.