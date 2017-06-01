Over 1 lac marooned following heavy rainfall in Moulvibazar

MOULVIBAZAR : The flood situation of three upazilas of the district have remained unchanged as floodwater has been entering through some eleven points of the Manu River and the Dhalai River, marooning more than one lakh people of some one hundred villages in the three upazilas, reports UNB.

Flood protection embankment at five points of the Manu River-Nishchintapur and Miarpara villages in Kulaura upazila, and Uzipur, Bholanagar and Konagaon villages in Rajnagar upazila-were damaged due to the onrush of water from the upstream and incessant rainfall, leaving around 60 villages under water.

Besides, approximately 40 villages of Kamalganj upazila were submerged as flood water entered damaging embankment at Ghoramara, Nazatkona, Uttar Alepur and Karimpur villages.

All kinds of establishments in the three upazilas including crop lands, schools, madrasahs, mosques, temples and fisheries went under water due to the flashflood.

The flood-affected people of the area have been passing a miserable time under the open sky without food, drinking water and medicine.

The bridge constructed on the Manu river is now at risk due to the flood water.

Local people alleged that the circumstances have been deteriorated as the local office of the Water Development Board (WDB) didn’t take necessary steps to save the embankments.

However, locals tried their best to protect the embankment, said Dhilagaon Union Parishad chairman M Abdul Malik adding, several hundreds volunteers have been working to protect the dam on the Manu River at Miarpara and Khandakarer villages.

Chairman of Sharifpur Union Parishad M Janab Ali said some 200-250 feet of the flood protection embankment was dissolved in the riverbed at Chatalghat village, keeping the bridge over the Manu River in a vulnerable situation.

Muklesur Rahman, assistant engineer of WDB, said the water of Manu River was flowing some 73 centimeters over the danger line at Chandnighat in the district town and adjacent to Manu Railway Bridge.

Besides, cracks have developed at Chatlapur, Tagarpur, Kamarchak, Ronchap, Bhangarhat and some other points of flood protection dam on the Manu River.