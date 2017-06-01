1.27 lakh people will perform hajj this year : Matiur

SANGSAD BHABAN : Religious Affairs Minister Principal Matiur Rahman yesterday said a total of 1,27,798 persons are allowed to perform hajj this year under public and private management, reports BSS.

“As per the bi-lateral hajj agreement 2017, around 10,000 persons in public and 1,17,198 persons are allowed to perform hajj in private arrangement during the current hajj season,” the minister said replying to a query from treasury bench lawmaker Kamal Ahmed Majumder (Dhaka-15) in the house.

In addition to this, 1162 private agencies are also received approval for administering the hajj programme during this year.

Meanwhile, the bilateral hajj agreement already has been completed between the government of Bangladesh and the Royal Saudi government.

Earlier, the government has approved the hajj and umrah policy -2017.

The holy hajj will be held on September 1.