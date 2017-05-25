Workshop on “Quality Assurance and Self Assessment” held at BSMRMU

The only and first maritime specialized university of the country, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh arranged a day long workshop on “Quality Assurance and Self Assessment” at the auditorium of the temporary campus, organized by the “Academic Quality Assurance and Evaluation Department”, says a press release. Dean of Faculty of Maritime Governance and Policy, Commodore M Ziauddin Alamgir, (L), NGP, fdc, psc, BN inaugurated the workshop. Professor Dr. Charles C. Villanueva, Pro VC and Director, IQAC, American International University of Bangladesh (AIUB) conducted the workshop. Faculties and Officers of the university attended the workshop with full enthusiasm.

Vice Chancellor Rear Admiral ASM Abdul Baten graced the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest and distributed certificates among the participants. The chief guest expressed his thoughts that, participants of the workshop will be able to become more aware about their professional responsibilities through proper self assessment and have also received guidelines to enhance their personal capabilities. Moreover he hoped that, such guidelines will contribute to the overall quality development of the university as well.