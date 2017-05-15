NARSINGDI: A day-long workshop on market linkage of farmers’ organization was held at Monohardi upazila conference room on Sunday, reports BSS.

Upazila agriculture office with the cooperation of Integrated Farm Management component (IFMC) Project organised the workshop.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Latafat Hossain addressed the workshop as the chief guest with the upazila agriculture officer Dr Mahbubor Rahmanin in the chair.

The aim of the workshop is to convey the farmers about the production and marketing of agricultural products and their uses.

Different upazila level government officers, representative of farmers organisations, farmers’ social leaders and journalists participated in the workshop.

Moderated by additional agriculture officer Ayesha Aktar, it was addressed, among others, by district agriculture marketing officer Mostak Ahmed, upazila fishery officer Nargis Sultana, upazila woman affairs officer Nargis Aktar and social welfare officer Sofia Aktar.

Earlier a training programme was also held at the upazila agriculture training room for the users of agricultural equipments.