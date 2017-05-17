Workshop on ‘Curriculum Format’ held at UGC

DHAKA : A daylong workshop on “Curriculum Format” was held at University Grants Commission (UGC) Auditorium.

UGC in association with Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project (HEQEP) organised the workshop while its Chairman Professor Abdul Mannan addressed it as the chief guest, said a UGC press release.

Presided over by UGC Member Prof Mohammad Yousuf Ali Mollah, the workshop was attended by another UGC Member Prof Dil Afroza Begum.

Renowned curriculum expert and former DU Institute of Education and Research (IER) Director Prof Md Siddiqur Rahman and Graduate Training Institute (GTI) Director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Prof Md Mozahar Ali presented keynote papers in the workshop.

The main objectives of the workshop are to formulate a time-befitting and standard curriculum for enhancement of the country’s higher education, the release added.