Woman gets life for possessing drugs in Kushtia

KUSHTIA : A court here on Sunday convicted a woman and sentenced her to life term imprisonment for possessing drugs, reports UNB.

The court also fined life Parvin Khatun, 40, wife of Kabir Sheikh, a resident of Satbaria Bittipara village in Bheramara upazila, Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer six months more RI.

According to prosecution, a team of police arrested Parvin from his house along with 100 grams heroin worth TK 10 lakh on November 25, 2015.

A case was filed with Bheramara Police Station against her under the Narcotics Control Act.

After examining records and witnesses, Judge Md Tohidul Islam, judge of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1 handed down the verdict.