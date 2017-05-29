Withdraw cases filed against Khaleda: BNP

DHAKA : BNP on Monday demanded the withdrawal of all the cases filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, the party leaders and activists to create a level-playing field for an inclusive general election, reports UNB.

“There’ll be no such (inclusive) election in the country where you (AL) will carry out electioneering with much enthusiasm and we’ll only watch it either from the court verandah or inside jail,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a discussion.

BNP arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking its founder Ziaur Rahman’s 36th death anniversary.

Fakhrul said their party wants to join the parliamentary elections. “But, the election must be meaningful and participatory one. An election-time supportive government is necessary for overseeing the polls.”

He alleged that the government is deceiving people by spreading lies over the GDP growth rate. “The government is fooling people by providing them with wrong statistics. There’re flaws and anomalies in their all statistics.”

Referring to a media report, the BNP leader said around 13 lakh jobs were used to be generated every year a decade back while only nine lakh jobs are now created a year. “So, who are witnessing growth and getting benefited from it? It’s only the growth of Awami League leaders and activists and ministers as they are plundering thousands of crores of taka from different sectors.”

He also alleged that ruling party men are siphoning off huge money aboard and buying houses in Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries.

Recalling their party founder’s role in devolving the country, Fakhrul said Zia had contributions to the country’s every sector. “We must follow him instead of only remembering him. We’ll surely be successful if we go ahead following his ideals.”

He also alleged that Awami League always tries to belittle Ziaur Rahman in a planned way because of his popularity. “Zia’s outstanding contributions to the country’s Liberation War outshined Awami League’s role. Zia fought in the field declaring the independence while Awami League leaders fled the country. That’s why it tries to demean Zia.”

Speaking at the programme, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said Awami League buried democracy by forming Baksal in 1975. “It’s now destroyed democracy by forming a government by force without people’s mandate.”

He said the country’s people have got fade-up with the current government’s misrule and despotic attitude. “People don’t want to see the fascist regime in power any more. We must wage a movement to oust it.

BNP standing committee members Moudud Ahmed, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were, among others, present.