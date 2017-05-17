Be wise, not clever: Inu

DHAKA : Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said yesterday that it was important to be wise rather than being clever, reports BSS.

“When I was young I thought it was important to be clever but when I gained in years I realized it was more important to be wise,” he told a meeting arranged by “Education Time”, a new publication.

Explaining the role of education, the minister said that it was important to impart education. “Children should gather knowledge from their schools and colleges and not from coaching centers, ” the minister said.

The government, he said, was doing its best to do that but it needed an all-out effort by society including guardians to achieve the goal.

“Our education system was instilling some skills but could not generate patriotism among the students,” he said.

Explaining its fall-outs, he said that it was the reason why the system was producing killers like Matiur Rahman Nizami, Golam Azam and Khondoker Mushtaque.