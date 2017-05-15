Will fight for Banani rape victims, says NHRC chief

DHAKA : National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque on Monday said they will provide legal aid to the Banani rape victims to ensure justice for them, reports UNB.

“Usually, we don’t follow up any rape incident; rather we’d been limited in giving statements only. But, we’ll fight for the victims this time. We don’t know what the court’s judgment will be. But we’ll be there by the victims with the evidence and witnesses until the final verdict is delivered,” he said.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting, the NHRC chief further said, “The Commission has recently appointed a panel of lawyers and they’ll assist the public persecutors in support of the victims.”

He said they will do everything necessary for speedily disposing of the case. The NHRC arranged the programme titled ‘Human Rights Up Front: Exploring Collaboration to Promote Human Rights in Bangladesh’ at its conference room.

Human rights activists, civil society members and journalists attended the programme.

Replaying to a query, Reazul said it is the responsibility of the sate to ensure the safety of the rape victims’ families. “So, the police will have to take steps so that the family members don’t suffer from insecurity,” he said warning that the law enforcers will be held responsible for any negligence in ensuring their security.

Asked when the five-member NHRC probe committee will come up with its report, he said they co-opted two more members on Sunday night in the investigation team to get a report soon. “We hope the report will be submitted either in the last week of this month or early next month.”

The two new members are Prof Dr Akhter Hussain, Chairman of Dhaka University’s Public Administration department, and Dr Meghna Guhathakurta, a human rights activist.

Speaking at the programmes, Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers’ Association Executive Director Salma Ali urged the NHRC to be more vocal for implementation of laws relating to human rights.

Right activist and Nijera Kori Coordinator Khushi Kabir said it is difficult to enforce the human rights laws in the country when the administration ignores court orders in many cases.