War crimes charges against 13 Bagerhat men taken into cognizance

DHAKA : The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 yesterday took into cognizance the charges of crimes against humanity against 13 alleged war criminals from Bagerhat, reports BSS.

“Today the tribunal has taken the seven charges we have pressed against the accused into cognizance,” prosecutor Sabina Yesmin Khan told BSS.

The 13 accused are Khan Ashraf Ali, 65, Khan Akram Hossain, 60, Sultan Ali Khan, 68, Rustam Ali Mollah, 70, Idris Ali Mollah, 64, Moksed Ali Didar, 83, Sheikh Ukil Ali, 62, Sheikh Idris Ali, 61, Sheikh Rafikul Islam alias Babul, 64, Moniruzzaman Hawlader, 69, Hashem Ali Sheikh, 79, Azhar Ali Shikder, 64, and Mokbul Mollah, 79. Of the 13, only Akram, Ukil, Idris and Mokbul are now in jail. Another accused Abdul Ali Mollah, 65, died recently and the prosecution left his name out of the formal charge.

Justice Anwarul Haque, chairman of the three-member panel of the ICT-1, yesterday set August 7 for further hearing in the case.

Earlier on April 20, the ICT-1 set yesterday to pass order whether to take cognizance of the charges against the accused.

The ICT probe body on January 22 finalized its investigation report in the case and submitted the 1,309-page report to the prosecution.

“We have pressed seven charges including genocide, murder and rape against them. All the accused were supporters of Muslim League and subsequently joined local Razakar Bahini. Apart from Azhar, all other accused were also involved with the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami,” prosecutor Sabina Yesmin added.

The ICT probe body had launched their investigation against the accused on June 4, 2015, and concluded on January 22, 2016. It has recorded testimonies of 57 people during the investigation.

According to the investigation agency, the accused carried out monstrous crimes in Kochua and Morelganj area in Bagerhat in 1971. The ICT-1 on July 16, 2015, issued warrant to arrest the accused.