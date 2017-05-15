WannaCry ransomware cyber-attacks slow but fears remain

A computer malware that has spread across 150 countries appears to be slowing down, with few reports of fresh attacks in Asia and Europe on Monday, reports BBC.

However staff beginning the working week have been told to be careful.

The WannaCry ransomware started taking over users’ files on Friday, demanding $300 (£230) to restore access.

Hundreds of thousands of computers have been affected so far. Computer giant Microsoft said the attack should serve as a wake-up call.

BBC analysis of three accounts linked to the ransom demands suggests only about $38,000 (£29,400) had been paid by Monday morning.

However, the ransomware warning said that the cost would double after three days, so the payments may increase. It threatens to delete files within seven days if no payment is made.

Among the organisations targeted worldwide have been Germany’s rail network Deutsche Bahn, Spanish tele-communications operator Telefonica, US logistics giant FedEx and Russia’s interior ministry. Many firms employed experts over the weekend to try to prevent new infections.