Vocational skills training begins in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA : A two-month vocational skills training began at the Technical Training Centre (TTC) at Farazipar here on Tuesday amid much enthusiasm to the trainees, reports BSS.

RDRS Bangladesh, a reputed NGO, arranged the training with the technical support of Practical Action Bangladesh (PAB) under the project of Securing Employment and Economic Development around Jute Textile and Light Engineering Sector in North-West Bangladesh funded by European Union.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) M. Abdullah Al Faruk formally inaugurated the training as the chief guest while principal of TTC M. Atiqur Rahman presided over the function. The inaugural ceremony was also addressed, among others, by vocational education and job placement specialist of PAB, Rangpur regional office Rafiqul Islam, market development and value chain specialist Saibal Barua, district coordinator (light engineering) of RDRS Bangladesh Uzzal Kumar Kar, district coordinator (training and knowledge management).