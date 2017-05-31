Vienna to send team to explore new ties with Dhaka

VIENNA, Austria, – In a very quick response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit, Austrian government is sending an official team to Dhaka next month to explore the areas of cooperation between the two countries, reports BSS.

An Austrian official team led by Vice Minister (political) will visit Bangladesh next month to initiate the Foreign Office Consultation aimed at boosting ties of the two countries in different areas, said Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque today.

Talking to reporters on the outcome of the officials talks of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Australian Federal Chancellor Khristian Kern, Shahidul Haque said the visit would be held in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries following the officials talks yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina paid the official visit to Vienna on May 29-30, 2017 to attend an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference. But it was the first ever visit of a head of the government of Bangladesh to Austria since its independence in 1971, creating scope to explore the existing ties, Shahidul Haque noted.

He said bilateral issues like economic and trade cooperation, investment and energy sector support as well as many global issues including terrorism, climate change and migration came in the discussion with Austrian leaders.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also met Austrian Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen at his office.

The Foreign Secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a long discussion with Chancellor Khristian Kern on the terrorism issue. The Austrian Chancellor was curious about the Prime Minister’s opinion on terrorism and violent extremism in addition to the steps taken by Bangladesh for containing the menaces. In reply, the Prime Minister said that a permanent solution to the problem is not possible through military pressure. Rather, the root cause of the problem should be unearthed, and a social movement is required to address the issue.

The number of refugee is sharply rising due to the conflicts, which is leading to creating a sense of violent extremism, she opined.

The Prime Minister mentioned her proposal placed in Arab Islamic American summit in Riyadh this month saying the supply chain of arms should be curtailed and developed nations have to take a comprehensive action in this regard.

She also called for united action to stop financing the militants and terrorists saying the discord among Muslims should be resolved across the table.

The foreign secretary said the two leaders particularly discussed the ways of strengthening cooperation in energy sector as Sheikh Hasina noted her plan to produce 4000 megawatt nuclear power by 2030 along with exploring other conventional power generation system to meet up its growing demand.

In this connection, she mentioned about construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant with assistance of the Russian Government. She sought cooperation of IAEA to set up more such nuclear power plants.

Shahidul Haque said the Austrian leaders, particularly the Federal President, have showed their keen interest in extending support to address the problems related to climate change. However, he expressed the scepticism about the future of the Paris Agreement in case of US pullout.

The Austrian President, who is also the chair of Climate Change Club, sought Bangladesh role in the process of execution of the outcome of the Paris Agreement saying in case of US pullout other developed and developing countries have to take special measure to carry forward the process, foreign secretary said.

The foreign secretary said chair of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo is scheduled to reach Dhaka on June 1, 2017 on a three-day visit. He will visit construction site of the Roorpur nuclear power plant and discuss with officials on enhancing cooperation with IAEA.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano and discussed Bangladesh’s nuclear collaboration with the IAEA.