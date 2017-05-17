Verdict on appointment of 138 BSMMU doctors May 21

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday set May 21 to pronounce its judgment over the appointment of 138 doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), reports BSS.

“A five-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha set the date after holding hearings on five separate appeals filed by the doctors,” said petitioners’ lawyer, Tanim Hossain Shaon.

Senior jurists Dr Kamal Hossain, M Amir Ul Islam and Kamrul Haque Siddiqui moved the case for the doctors, whereas Mahbubey Alam and Tanjib Ul Alam stood for BSMMU.

According to the case documents, these doctors were appointed from December, 2005 to January, 2006. Swadhinota Chikitsok Parishad (Swachip) incumbent president Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan later filed an appeal, challenging the appointment of these doctors.

The High Court on December 14, 2010, declared their appointment illegal, making the doctors to file a leave to appeal petition.

On September 4, 2016, the SC allowed the doctors to appeal against the High Court verdict. After that the doctors filed those five appeals.