UYS Lab organizes press conference

To face the existing crisis of IT professionals in international and domestic market, UYS Lab has initiated technological training program suitable to IT industry instead of tools dependency. Free IT training is being provided for poor but meritorious ones. Simultaneously, lab based training programmes of international level like Big Data, IOT, Game development in Unity Platform, have been introduced to gain professional skills and women will have special discounts in each program, a press release said.

Chairperson of UYS Lab Farhana A Rahman shared this information in a press conference organized at the office of UYS Lab, Mohakhali, Dhaka on May 4, 2017. Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UYS Lab Md. Shahadat Hossain and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alia Hamid were also present in the press conference. Scarcity of skilled manpower exists in local and foreign IT sector, as said Farhana A Rahman. She also said-due to continuous development of technology, new matters are being included over here, besides, the way to tackle our jobs with tools based knowledge is getting closed too. For this reason, we have initiated project based training program in our lab. Training modules have been developed to fulfill the market demands. We are emphasizing so that everyone getting trained from here can work on their concerned project being equally skilled. After the training program ends, we will recommend them for jobs too. Even, some of the trainees from the first batch will be appointed in UYS Lab.

We usually provide training on several advanced IT courses, as said Farhana A Rahman about industry standard. She added- Skilled Manpower is required to enhance industry growth where quality training is must. Here, industry standard is given much importance. The purpose is to ensure IT skills of leading administrative officials and help the trainees to attain the eligibility to work as per industry demands after the training programmes.

In answering a question asked about the lab’s sustainability and standard, she replied-UYS is operating training program under Technical Education Board. Even, an opportunity to attend global assessment tests from here is being provided to maintain international standard. In short, the company is moving forward with long-term goals to fulfill the demand of time. Due to being connected to development sector for long, we have got better concepts regarding the demand and potentiality of skilled professionals. The training purpose of UYS Lab is to organize modules in such a way that considers helpful for career development rather than being certificate based.