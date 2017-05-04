US State Department to honour young global leaders

DHAKA : The U.S. Department of State will honour a group of extraordinary young leaders with the Emerging Young Leaders Awardon Thursday, reports UNB.

These inspiring youth from around the world will be recognized for their tenacity and courage to promote conflict resolution and prevent violence in their communities.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Mark Taplin will present the awards at a function to be held in the Burns Auditorium of the Marshall Center at the U.S. Department of State, according to a press release received here from Washington, DCon Wednesday.

The 2017 awardees are Naomi Bugre from Malta, Chamathya Fernando, Sri Lanka, Gharsanay Ibnul Ameen, Afghanistan, Raj Kumar, Pakistan, Quyên L?u, Vietnam, Amel Mohandi, Algeria, Jahongir Olimov, Tajikistan, Noé Petitjean, Belgium, Moisés Salazar Vila, Peru and Hanna Tams from Jerusalem.

Among other achievements, this year’s group has been instrumental in reducing crime, expanding civic engagement, improving education, and promoting interfaith dialogue within their communities.

After participating in advanced leadership training and meetings with U.S. government officials and non-governmental organizations, the honorees will travel to Austin, Texas.

While in Austin, the group will participate in professional meetings and engage with their American counterparts.

The young leaders will reconvene in Washington, D.C. to share project plans and explore future collaboration.

Then, their program will continue in their home communities with mentoring and support through a virtual exchange.

The Emerging Young Leaders Award program recognizes ten youth (ages 18-25) from around the world for their courage in resolving conflict, promoting security, and creating economic opportunity in challenging environments.