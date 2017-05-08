DHAKA : The American Embassy, including the Consular Section and the American Center, will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday in observance of Buddha Purnima and Shab-e-Barat, two Bangladeshi national holidays, reports UNB.
Emergency services for American citizens will be available. American citizens can call 5566-2000 and ask for the duty officer, said a press release.
US Embassy to remain closed on Wednesday, Thursday
