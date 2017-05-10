Uphold country’s communal harmony: President

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged the people of all faiths to play their due role in ensuring national development upholding the country’s communal harmony, reports UNB.

He came up with the call while exchanging greetings with members of the Buddhist community at Bangabhaban in the afternoon on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the community.

The President said the Lord Buddha throughout his life had disseminated the message of equality and companion to establish an affectionate and peaceful world.

The message of Buddha – ‘non-violence is the ultimate religion’ – is still applicable, he said.

“I do believe that the idealism of Buddha can play an important role in checking degradation of values and establishing peace in society in today’s unruly and intolerant world,” said the President adding that the message of all religions is the welfare of mankind.

Hamid said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony from the time immemorial while people of all religions have been offering their respective religious rituals freely.

Religious Affairs Minister Principal Matior Rahman, Buddhist religious leaders, ambassadors and high commissioners of different predominantly Buddhist countries, including Sri Lanka and Myanmar, representatives of various international organisations and professionals of the Buddhist community attended the reception.

The President and his wife Rashida Khanom welcomed the guests and exchanged greetings with them.

Secretaries concerned to the President’s Office were present on the occasion.