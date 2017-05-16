Unscrupulous traders out to destablise rice market: Qamrul

THAKURGAON : Food Minister Qamrul Islam on Tuesday alleged that a section of unscrupulous businessmen is conspiring to destablise the country’s rice market taking advantage of the damage to Boro paddy by flood in haor areas, reports UNB.

While addressing a views-exchange meeting with field level officials at the deputy commissioner’s office on procurement of food grains, he also said the corrupt traders were spreading propaganda that the country will face a huge food crisis this time.

Mentioning that there was a target to produce 91 lakh tonnes of Boro paddy in the country this season, the minister said 6 lakh tonnes were damaged in the haor regions and 5 more tonnes may be damaged in other ways. “Even then, we’ll get 80 lakh tonnes of paddy.”

About the soaring rice price, he said Boro paddy from the haor region did not hit the market this season while that from the country’s northern region is yet to be harvested.

Qamrul said the government will import rice if necessary. “We’ve already floated two tenders in this connection,” he added.

He, however, said the government has no plan to withdraw tariff from the rice import from India considering the interest of farmers.

Director General of the Directorate General of Food M Badrul Hasan, Rangpur Regional Food Controller M Rayhanul Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman M Sadque Kuraishi and District Food Controller Ashrafuzzaman were present at the meeting with Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Awal in the chair.