Unscrupulous traders behind rice price hike: Food Minister

DHAKA : Blaming a syndicate of unscrupulous traders for the hike in rice prices, Food Minister Qamrul Islam on Thursday said it is creating an artificial crisis in the country taking advantage of the flashflood that hit the haor areas, reports UNB.

While talking to reporters after a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Auto, Major and Husking Owners’ Association at the Food Bhaban in the city at noon, he also blamed the Commerce Ministry for not taking any action against the syndicate.

The price of coarse rice was raised twice in the last 15 days while that of fine rice also saw a hike.

Qamrul claimed that there will be no crisis of rice in the country for the flashflood as his ministry has already decided to import some 15 lakh tonnes of rice and withdraw the import duty on rice.

He said some 12 lakh tonnes of rice are likely to be damaged across the country due to the flood and heavy rainfall. “So, it’s not like that the procurement target won’t be achieved.”

The minister said the government had imposed duty on importing rice as some dishonest traders unnecessarily import rice from the neighbouring countries to destabilise the local market. Asked whether his ministry has taken any action against the unscrupulous rice traders, he shifted the responsibility on the Commerce Ministry.