UNFPA provides life-saving ambulance for refugees in Cox’s Bazar

DHAKA : The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) handed over a brand-new ambulance to the NGO Research, Training and Management (RTM) International in Kutupalong refugee camp of Cox’s Bazar district, reports UNB.

The ambulance will ensure that the refugees living in two camps, as well as host communities, can access life-saving treatment in the case of a medical emergency, said a press release of UNFPA.

A total of four ambulances are now available to transport critical cases from the refugee camps to the district hospital or NGO-run clinics.

The integrated health center, a joint effort by UNHCR and UNFPA, will now provide refugees with a range of primary health care services, including sexual and reproductive health care and maternity and newborn care, all in one space.

Four midwives, recruited by UNFPA, will ensure that women are taken care of in a professional manner throughout their pregnancy and at the time of delivery.

The same model of services is also available in Nayapara Refugee Camp in Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

Since 2008, UNFPA has been providing assistance to RTMI to implement comprehensive life-saving Sexual and Reproductive Health services in Nayapara and Kutupalong areas in Cox’s Bazar district.