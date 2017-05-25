Underpass between Nam Bhaban & JS complex re- commended

DHAKA : A parliamentary body on Thursday recommended the construction of an underpass to connect the Parliament Complex with Nam Bhaban to facilitate the movement of MPs, reports UNB.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works Ministry also suggested quick implementation of the project taken to install powerful closed circuit (CC) cameras at Nam Bhaban that houses the official residences of MPs.

The parliamentary watchdog came up with the recommendations at its 19th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad with its chairman Md Dabirul Islam in the chair.

The committee asked the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) to regularly monitor whether the new buildings are being constructed following the designs approved by it.

It suggested the government to take the decision through an inter-ministerial meeting for not providing water, gas and electricity connections to the buildings constructed flouting the approved designs.

The parliamentary body recommended Rajuk to set up its regional office in Gazipur until Gazipur Unnayan Kartipakkha is formed.