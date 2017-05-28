UGC, Wollongong University to collaborate on research

DHAKA : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Wollongong, Australia for collaboration on research, innovation and training, reports UNB.

The MoU was signed on May 22 last when a four-member UGC team, led by its member Prof Mohammmad Yousuf Ali Mollah visited the University of Wollongong at New South Wales in Australia, said a handout on Sunday.

According to the MoU, both sides will collaborate on research, training and exchange of academic and administrative staff and establish twining programmes between University of Wollongong and the universities of Bangladesh.

UGC Secretary Dr Md Khaled and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Global Strategy) of the University of Wollongong signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides.