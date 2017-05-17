Two get life-term for killing man in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : A special court yesterday sentenced two men to life-term imprisonment for killing a man over previous enmity in city’s Patherghata area in 1999, reports BSS.

Chittagong Divisional Special Judge-1 Mir Ruhul Amin pronounced the verdict convicting Ariful Karim and Saifuddin for killing one Jahangir Alam.

The court also acquitted Shyamol Das and Imrul Karim as the allegations against them were not proved, court sources said.

The prosecution story, in brief, is that the convicted persons chopped to kill Jahangir over previous enmity in city’s Kotwali crossing area on October 29 in 1999.

Later, the victim’s father filed a murder case with Kotwali thana against the miscreants. Police arrested the convicts later and submitted a chargesheet to the court against them after investigation. The judge after examining 11 witnesses and evidences found them guilty and announced the judgment.