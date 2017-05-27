Two-day int’l conference on computational mathematics begins at DU

DHAKA : A two-day long international conference on “Advances in Computational Mathematics” began yesterday at the A F Mujibur Rahman Ganit Bhaban auditorium on Dhaka University campus.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique as chief guest inaugurated the conference, jointly organized by DU Mathematics Department and South Asian University, New Delhi, said a DU press release here.

DU Mathematics Department Chairman and Convener of the Conference Organizing Committee Professor Dr Amulya C Mandal presided over the inaugural session while Bangladesh Mathematical Society President Professor Dr Sajeda Banu and South Asian University Professor Dr Ranjan K Mohanty addressed it as special guests. Secretary of the Conference Organizing Committee Dr Samir Kumar Bhowmik.