Triennial confec of Narsingdi District Awami Juba League held

Moshiur Rahman Sali, Narsingdi Correspondent:

Bangladesh Awami Presidium Member and Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu said, Development of the country will remain untouched except participating in the election. Khaleda Zia wanted to destroy the country through creating constitutional. Apprising the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina he also added that no development is possible without Hasina.

The minister was addressing the triennial conference of Narsingdi District Awami Juba League at Musleuddin Bhuyan stadium on Sunday. Juba League Chairman Md Omar Faruq Choudhury inaugurated the conference while general secretary of the wing Harun-or-Rashid delivered his speech as chief guest.

State Minister for Water Resources and President of Narsingdi District Awami League lieutenant Cornel (R etd) Md Nazrul Rahman Hiru, Monorhardi-Belabo MP Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun, Sibpur MP Sirajul Islam Molla, central committee member of Bangladesh Awami League Ad. ABM Riyajul Kabir Kawser, General Secretary of District Awami League Abdul Matin Bhuyan, Narsingdi municipality mayor Kamruzzaman Kamrul, former MP of Shibpur Jahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohon, former MP and president of Palash Upazila Awami League Anwarul Ashraf Khan Dilip were present as special guests.