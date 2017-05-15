Tougher punishment for traffic rule violation in cantonment areas

DHAKA : The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of ‘The Cantonment Bill, 2017’ incorporating tougher punishment for delaying the construction of buildings and breaking traffic rules in cantonment areas, reports UNB.

The approval was given at the regular weekly cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam briefed reporters.

He said the draft law has been formulated reorganising the existing Cantonment Act of 1924 to make it more time-befitting one.

The amount of various fines and fees for 43 different subjects, including exceeding the deadline of building construction, violation of traffic rules, begging with distorted organs, carrying arms and firecrackers in the areas under Cantonment Board, have been substantially increased from the ones described in the 90-year-old law, he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said there is a provision of up to Tk 20,000 as fine for delaying the construction works of any building for more than thrice while the amount would be up to Tk 50,000 for delay for more than five times.