Tofail for non-communal harmony to put country ahead

DHAKA : Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed yesterday urged the people to take the country forward with the spirit of non-communal harmony upholding the ideology of Gautam Bhudda, founder of Buddhism, reports BSS.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion as the chief guest, marking the Buddha Purnima. The discussion was held at Dharmarajik Bhuddist temple in Bashabo here.

Ziaur Rahman had introduced militancy in the country incorporating religion-based politics in the constitution, said Tofail who is also an Advisory Council Member of Awami League, adding that BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia later rehabilitated the anti-liberation forces by sharing state power with them.

With President of Bangladesh Buddho Kristi Procher Sangha (BBKPS) Suddhananda Mahathero in the chair, the programme was addressed by Lawmaker of Dhaka 9 constituency Saber Hossen Chowdhruy, among others. Referring to the government’s stand in cracking down militancy, the senior leader of the ruling party said the militancy would not have emerged in the country, if Khaleda Zia patronised it.

The law enforcing agencies have to be capable to root out militancy from the country, Tofail said. Terming Bangladesh as a non-communal and democratic country, he said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.